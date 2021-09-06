A motion to study electrical power production at the Boulevard Lake dam has received unanimous support at Thunder Bay city council.
The city’s infrastructure and operations department will produce a report on the dam and the existing power-producing infrastructure to possibly resume power production at the site.
The motion was brought to council by Coun. Mark Bentz, who is hoping the study explores the feasibility to create green energy.
“This is the first step I think of a few steps,” said Bentz last month.
The city’s infrastructure and operations department will look at the existing power generation infrastructure at the dam and what possible infrastructure improvements would be needed to re-establish power generation.
It is hoped that the report will have an estimate of required capital costs and potential revenues, along with information about whether the dam could make power continuously or seasonally.
The report may also examine a partnership with Synergy North.
The dam was originally constructed in 1901-1902 on the Current River as a source of electric power and created the Boulevard Lake reservoir. It is uncertain when the dam was lasted used to create electric power.
Currently the dam is undergoing a more than $7-million rehabilitation project that is bringing the structure up to modern standards and will automate new mechanical gates.
The top deck is being widened to make more room for pedestrians and special coloured lighting will be added.
“You have to look at it globally,” said Bentz. “In a way it does help us achieve some of our goals as a society to reduce carbon footprint, so it may not come down to only dollars and cents, and may be seen as a path forward for purchasing more green power.”
Green power production at the dam could also help the city’s net-zero emission plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.
“In order to meet these goals we have to at least look at these types of options,” said Bentz.
The city’s infrastructure and operations department will the report back to council in March of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.