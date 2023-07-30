The Regional Food Distribution Association has started its Stronger Together Battling Food Insecurity Business Challenge.
The food and fund campaign runs through to Sept. 7.
Thunder Bay Border Cats Baseball, Memorial Home Hardware, Dougall Media, Push Fitness Centre and Rooster’s Bistro are among the businesses who helped start the campaign.
“We at the Border Cats accept the challenge, and we’re also issuing a challenge to other groups and organizations to hop on board and support the RFDA,” said Mike Tallari, general manager of the Thunder Bay Border Cats, in a news release.
Volker Kromm, RFDA executive director, said “hunger and food insecurity have affected a significant portion of Thunder Bay’s population . . . we are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and willingness of our local businesses to participate in the Strong Together initiative.”
Businesses throughout the city will be appointed collection points to gather food and financial donations.
With the convenience of these locations, the RFDA hopes to encourage the community’s participation.
