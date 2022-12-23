The Regional Food Distribution Association hasn’t been immune to the effects of inflation and is putting out a call for help wth its holiday food drive.
The organization is collecting non-perishable food items at all Loblaws locations in Thunder Bay until Saturday. The locations include Superstore, the Wholesale Club and both No Frills stores.
The last minute push is important, said Brendan Carlin, community services manager with the RFDA.
“The food that’s coming in will go to sustain us for January, February, March,” he said. “It’s really important. We can use all the help we can get.”
Food items most needed include canned meats, veggies and fruit as well as cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, and peanut butter.
Carlin said anyone with fresh produce can also bring it directly to the RFDA at its Syndicate Avenue location.
Throughout 2022, Carlin said the need in the community has been greater, which also puts a strain on the RFDA as it pays for food to be transported to the region.
“Our donors also feel the pinch,” he said. “It’s been tough, but we had a really good Christmas. We did really well and Thunder Bay really, really showed up. We’re hoping, going into the new year, that some things will level off.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the RFDA began giving out food hampers every two weeks to those in need. Carlin said they feed about 3,000 people a month through the hampers and another 300 to 400 through deliveries.
The RFDA offers additional feeding programs and Carlin said the numbers are changing on a regular basis.
While he can’t say if the price of food will continue to rise, Carlin said they have to prepare for that possibility.
“The fact is, it’s getting harder and things are getting more expensive,” he said.
