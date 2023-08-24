With a drizzle coating the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds on Wednesday, it wasn’t the best day to set up shop, but Dinosaur Smokehouse and Ribs Royale had their towering structures ready for Ribfest that begins Friday.
Dinosaur Smokehouse manager Youssef Slim was putting the final touches on the smokery and was looking forward to doing some cooking.
“It’s been pretty rainy outside (Wednesday), but we made it through the day and got everything set up and we’re going to start cooking food,” said Slim, whose operation hails out of Little Rock, Ark.
Dinosaur Smokehouse had a gig in Montreal last week and travel to many Canadian destinations to display their wares.
Slim, who is making his fourth trip to Thunder Bay for the three-day event, said the long travel schedule through the summer in Canada brings his workmates closer.
“It’s lots of fun out here with everybody,” said Slim, who saw Dinosaur Smokehouse win best ribs and sauce in Thunder Bay by a panel of judges last year.
“You get to know the people you’re working with and you kind of become family. (Coming to Thunder Bay) is amazing. Every year that we come (here), it’s always nice.”
While Ribfest has mouth-watering ribs and chicken every year, the succulent fare can be enjoyed with music in the background.
On Friday, the Scott van Teefelen Band (4 p.m.) and Back Forty (6:30 p.m.) will take the stage, while Blood Red Moon (4 p.m.) and Undercover (6:30 p.m.) are next up on Saturday. Sunday sees Headrush (3 p.m.) and Edla (5 p.m.) entertain, with this being Edla’s farewell concert.
Family fun activities will take place each day from noon to 6 p.m. with children being able to enjoy a Tiki inflatable, face painting and basketball.
A cornhole tournament will also take part throughout the weekend.
Ribfest will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
As always, admission to the CLE grounds for Ribfest is free.
