Lining up for the goods

Cars line up for ribs at Ribfest on the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition

grounds on Friday.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

The smell of smokey ribs filled the air on the CLE grounds on Friday as

the popular Ribfest returned to the city.

The four-day festival, featuring local and out-of-town ribbers,

features a drive-thru format this year because of COVID-19

restrictions, but event chairperson Gladys Berringer said the festival

was still bringing lineups of people to the CLE, particularly on

Thursday when the festival opened to warm, sunny weather.

“People were lining up here before we were open and we had a nice

steady flow throughout the day, but closer to that supper hour, it got

really hectic,” she said. “The lineups were there for sure, which made

it more real. That’s what it’s normally like.”

Last year, Ribfest raised more than $100,000 for Our Kids Count. This

year will be much different, but Berringer estimated they hope to raise

$30,000 by the end of the festival on Sunday.

