Ribfest will return this August with what is going to be a “bigger, better family-oriented event.”
“Last year was a little bit quieter,” said Daniel Trevisanutto, partner with Halfway Motors Group — the presenting sponsor of the event in Thunder Bay.
“We were getting our feet back under us, recovering from COVID. This year we’re ready to hit the ground running with something we’re really proud of and people should be very excited about.”
Ribfest, a fundraiser for Our Kids Count, will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Aug. 25 to 27 on the CLE grounds and will feature out-of-town ribbers Ribs Royale and Dinosaur Smokehouse along with local entry, Daytona’s Kitchen and Creative Catering. The event will feature a children’s area this year with various activities to keep the little ones busy.
And Trevisanutto said a cornhole tournament is on the schedule.
“This event is a really big deal for us and for Thunder Bay,” he said. “It’s the gathering of the community and bringing everyone together, especially around food. Such an important part of Our Kids Count and why we love to support Our Kids Count is that focus on family coming together and food procurement.”
The three-day event is the biggest annual fundraiser for Our Kids Count and helps support programs like its community kitchen, food cupboard, parenting and life skills workshops and counselling.
“We are helping to promote the health and development of children and youth in Thunder Bay and these funds will help to allow these programs to be free to all these families in our community,” said Emey Hendricks, development manager for Our Kids Count.
Hendricks said they’re taking their popular 50/50 draw online for the first time this year. Tickets can be purchased at ourkidscount.ca.
