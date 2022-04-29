Ribfest is returning in-person this summer to the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to use a drive-thru model the last two years, but this year the festival will be back to its original format Aug. 25 to 28.
Award-winning ribbers, Ribs Royal and Dinosaur Smokehouse, will be back for this year’s event along with local entry Daytona’s Kitchen and Creative Catering, and once again, proceeds from the event will be donated to Our Kids Count.
John Collins, owner of Daytona’s, said his staff will be preparing about 1,300 racks of ribs for the three-day event along with pasta salad, Caesar salad and buns.
“We’re very happy to be a part of it,” said Collins, noting Daytona’s will close for a couple of evenings around the time of the event in order to have all hands on deck to prepare for Ribfest.
“We look forward to it every year,” he said.
Ribfest co-chair, Daniel Trevisanutto, said Ribfest brings the community together with a focus on food.
“That is what Our Kids Count is here for — to help our community, to help the families that need it,” he said. “The work they’re doing for food security for families and all the different programs, it’s the perfect mirror of what they’re doing to help support and keep those programs for everyone.”
Ribfest will feature other food vendors as well as local artisans and live music in the evenings. Sleeping Giant Brewing Company will be operating the beer gardens.
Last year’s event raised more than $60,000 for Our Kids Count and organizers are hoping for the same result this year.
“This is our major fundraiser for Our Kids Count,” said Margaret Hajdinjak, program manager for the organization.
Last year, the organization served more than 6,000 meals to families in Thunder Bay and the number of people accessing Our Kids Count’s programs has only increased with the pandemic.
