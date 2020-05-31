Thanks to the efforts of a family with deep local roots, many Northern communities will get both food and an opportunity to grow their own.
Moffat Makuto, the executive director of the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, received a donation of 52,000 pounds of wild, brown and white rice from Kelly and Sarah Carrick, whose great grandfather, John James (J.J.) Carrick, served in the federal parliament, provincial legislature and as the mayor of Port Arthur.
The Carricks live in southern Ontario and have been funding meals each Friday for the Multicultural Association’s Youth Council.
“They were monitoring what’s been happening in the North and the issues of poverty that are striking Indigenous people during this COVID crisis, so they decided to donate some food,” said Makuto.
The Carricks are aware of the Multicultural Youth Centre and the programs it provides for Indigenous students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School.
“When the pandemic struck, they asked us if there were needy students and they would pay for meals to be delivered every Friday,” he said. “Initially, it was just the students we were feeding with the after-school program, but they were taking the food home and there were siblings and parents who were hungry, and it expanded from there — that there was a definite need to feed more people.”
Makuto says the Carricks found some wild rice in Winnipeg, and asked him if he’d be able to distribute the rice if it were shipped to him. He said remote First Nations have access to funds to fly in the food.
“Because winter roads are not available anymore . . . we are working with them to see how we can send it over,” Makuto said.
The Carricks also want to see if some of the young people that Makuto and the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association work with can be trained to grow some of the wild rice.
“There is 52,000 pounds of it and they can set some of it aside for seeding, and during the summer hire some of the students to learn how to grow the wild rice,” said Makuto. “Then they would become more food reliant or food self sufficient. . . . It’s a trade that is being lost as people go to the supermarkets.”
Makuto says they want to target communities that have the capacity and access to the water where rice can naturally grow, use those as a model, then add more people to grow more rice.
Meanwhile, Makuto has also been working closely with many First Nations agencies, such as Ontario Native Woman’s Association, the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, Matawa, Anishnawbe Aski Nation and Fort William First Nation, to seek out Thunder Bay families in need so they can come and get some of the rice before it is all shipped out to the Northern communities.
Unaware of the size of the shipment, Makuto says they learned it was a whole transport truckload and realized they don’t have the facility to store it.
“The only thing we could do was ask the experts,” he said.
Makuto contacted Volker Kromm, executive director of the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA). Kromm not only offered temporary storage space, he agreed to help transport the rice, along with his regular food deliveries to the Northern communities.
“We have a lot of food coming next week, so it will be wild rice in conjunction with cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes,” said Kromm. “We will be able to combine a number of shipments and Gardewine trucking will be shipping on a regular basis.”
He hopes to get the shipments out soon because of the perishable nature of the food.
“It’s a full meal deal,” Kromm said. “They get their wild rice, they’ll get their vegetables. Now we just need to have the moose.”
