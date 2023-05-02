The cost of a regular-route bus ticket on Sioux Lookout’s transit service will stay the same as it begins to offer additional routes that began on Monday.
“We are expanding the regular bus route to include a stop at the Millar Crescent (apartments), a southbound loop through downtown, as well as stops at the Travel Information Centre and the Hostel on Sturgeon River Road,” a Hub Transit Service bulletin said last week.
The new routes are being added based on feedback from riders.
A spokesman for the municipality, which oversees the transit service, said the additional routes shouldn’t cause operational costs to spike.
“We do not anticipate any significant cost increases to the operational requirements, and any such increases will be offset by anticipated increases in revenues,” Brian MacKinnon said Friday.
An adult one-way fare on the regular bus routes is to remain at $5.
In addition to the expanded bus routes, a charter service from the nearby community of Hudson is to be available on Fridays as long as at least three passengers have booked it.
The charter is to leave Hudson at 9:10 a.m., making stops at Sioux Lookout’s major downtown retail outlets, the bulletin said.
The charter is to return to Hudson at 1:30 p.m. A round-trip ticket for adults on the charter is to be $60.
“The Hudson charter service will be reviewed after 60 days to determine if the service levels are appropriate,” the bulletin said.
As well, Hub Transit’s former on-demand service is being “transitioned” to an “on-call” arrangement, which is to cost some riders more and require riders to make a booking the day before they require a lift.
Though fares for that particular service is to rise “significantly” to $15 from $5, it will remain at $5 for those with disabilities, MacKinnon said.
The price-hike is “to encourage use of the route bus, move the service towards long-term sustainability and focus on its intended purpose of serving people with disabilities,” the bulletin said.
On-demand riders will be served on a first come, first served basis, the bulletin added.
More information about routes and fares is available online at hubtransit.org.
