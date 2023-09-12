For the 40th year, motorcyclists will get on their bikes this Saturday for the Toys for Tots Ride in support of the Salvation Army Christmas Toy campaign.
Bikes will be loaded with stuffed animals, trucks, dolls and other toys as they make their way across the city to be delivered. The route begins at Thunder Bay Harley-Davidson at 1 p.m. and ends at the Salvation Army’s Journey to Life Centre on Cumberland Street.
The toys will be given to children in the city this Christmas season through the Salvation Army’s programs.
“For 40 years, motorcyclists from the area have generously answered the call to help children in Thunder Bay,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Journey to Life Centre, in a news release.
“Their caring hearts have put smiles on the faces of many children at Christmas. We are grateful for their strong support over the years and are excited to see the gifts they bring this year.”
Many Thunder Bay riding associations support the Toys for Tots rides, including Bondslaves, Harley Owners Group, Ontario Northwest Retreads, Road Angels, Superior Riders, and Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association.
All bikers are welcome to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.