The federal election campaign in the vast Kenora riding may not replicate the drama of the two previous contests, but the race may still prove to be close come voting day on Sept. 20.
While the current Liberal and NDP challengers are arguably not as high-profile as their 2015 and 2019 predecessors, they appear no less determined to unseat Conservative candidate Eric Melillo, one of the youngest MPs in Parliament who has only held the riding for two years.
Geographically, the Kenora riding is one of the largest in the country, although its population of about 55,000 is comparatively sparse. In addition to the City of Kenora, its main centres include Dryden, Ignace, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout. Forestry and mining sectors are major employers.
The riding, which notably encompasses a network of hundreds of First Nations, has not been split in two to mirror the provincial electoral map. It continues to extend all the way to Hudson Bay.
Standing in the way of Melillo’s re-election path is two candidates in particular: the NDP’s Janine Seymour, a Kenora-area lawyer and Indigenous-issues adviser; and Liberal David Bruno, an Internet-security consultant and former embassy worker who once ran provincially for the Northern Ontario Party.
In the 2019 federal election, Melillo surprised some by defeating Liberal stalwart and previous incumbent Bob Nault.
The Green party and People’s Party of Canada (PPC) were not significant factors in the 2019 vote, but both are again fielding candidates with diverse backgrounds.
Green candidate Remi Rheault is a self-employed veteran who works in property management, while PPC candidate Craig Martin is an acupuncturist.
Though the Greens mustered only about 1,500 votes in 2019, environmental issues have not been taking a backseat of late: this summer, orders for in-home composting units sponsored by the City of Kenora were brisk.
Kenora chamber of commerce president and local political commentator Andy Scribilo said he will be surprised if Melillo is not re-elected, given what so far appears to have been an efficient ground game by the Conservatives in the big riding.
“He’s managed to be everywhere,” said Scribilo.
Longtime NDP campaigner and former federal Kenora candidate Tania Cameron said she’s not sure that Melillo is a shoo-in.
“We’re still trying to figure out what he’s done (since becoming an MP),” Cameron said Friday.
Scribilo said in his view, the snap election call by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has not translated into voter apathy, at least not in the Kenora district.
“I would say that this time, people are fully engaged,” he said.
In the City of Kenora, a lack of affordable housing and social ills rooted in homelessness remain pressing issues that show no sign of being resolved soon, Scribilo said.
“We’ve been working on this issue for the past three years, and there’s still drugs and needles everywhere downtown,” he said. “It’s bad.”
A bright spot was two open-air markets held this summer, but Scribilo said tourism in the wake of the pandemic “is way down.”
Manitobans who were blocked at the provincial border earlier this year if their travel plans were deemed non-essential “are still mad at us over that,” Scribilo added.
As in other Northwestern Ontario communities, small businesses in the riding are struggling to find staff, even at a time when local vaccination rates against COVID-19 are more than 70 per cent.
Scribilo said he blames the extension of the federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), which he says has been a disincentive for retail staff to return to work.
Gun control remains a hot topic in the riding, as hunters like Scribilo fear the Liberals plan to place more limits on what kind of firearms they can own.
Cameron said economic recovery has been top of mind in the riding since the election was called two weeks ago.
“The pandemic stunted housing construction both on municipalities and First Nations,” said Cameron. “And the cost of materials has really jacked up.”
Another issue resonating on the campaign trail is reconciliation with Indigenous people, particularly in regard to the country’s legacy of residential schools. Cameron noted interest in the topic heightened even before the campaign got underway with the discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of former schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
Cameron said people continue to question the timing of the election.
“Why are we doing this now, with a fourth wave barreling down on us?” she said. “I think a lot of people are concerned about campaigning in a pandemic, and (potentially) bringing the virus home to their families.”
Some First Nations in the riding still maintain entry checkpoints that were set up last year and continue to screen for the virus, she noted.
One thing Cameron and Scribilo appear to agree on is the state of the Trans-Canada Highway between Kenora and the Manitoba border.
The roughly 40-kilometre, two-lane stretch is infamous for being winding and congested, particularly in summer.
Negotiations between the province and First Nation interests along the Highway 17 route are ongoing, but a construction timeline to double the width of the roadway to four lanes remains elusive.
“It should have happened 10 years ago,” said Scribilo, who believes federal funding that had been earmarked for a good chunk of the project’s costs were re-allocated at the last minute.
Said Cameron: “We definitely need a safer highway.”
(This story was originally published in The Chronicle-Journal on Sept. 11, 2021)
