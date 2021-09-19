Reconciliation and pandemic recovery are among the top issues for Thunder Bay-Rainy River federal candidates.
Running for the Green Party of Canada, Tracey MacKinnon feels it’s time for a change in government.
“This (COVID-19) pandemic we have been living through the past 18 months has been hard on people of all ages, especially those who are more vulnerable than others,” she said. “I’m running for people like me who struggle with mental health and health challenges, those who are living in poverty, those who were separated from their loved ones for weeks, months, years. Those who struggle with addiction challenges, those who fell through the cracks in the system, like the injured workers. I’m running to give a voice to those who feel they don’t have one.”
MacKinnon wants to bring awareness to the countless children found buried at residential school sites and the lack of clean drinking water in many First Nations communities. She’s also focused on issues affecting the Indigenous community such as homelessness, poverty, addictions, mental health and health care and missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Long-term care reform, small business support and climate change are also priorities for MacKinnon.
Conservative Party of Canada candidate Adelina Pecchia has heard many issues that concern residents of Thunder Bay-Rainy River from affordable housing and the opioid crisis to climate change, access to health care, clean drinking water, and small businesses fearful of having to close their doors.
Getting the economy back on track is one area of focus for Pecchia, specifically by bringing back jobs, providing the means to create new ones and managing national spending.
“We want to support our innovators and investors here in the area,” she said. “We will support the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Riding small business owners. We will support them because they create jobs for others.”
Pecchia is running in this federal election because she believes a post-COVID government must create a plan to address the growing debt in Canada.
“The debt must not take over the Canadian economy,” she said. “The Conservative Party of Canada has a long-term recovery plan that will benefit this riding so we are not mortgaging the future.”
In the area of mental health, Pecchia said her party will provide funds to support the mental health crisis in Canada and they plan to double income for individuals on disability support.
“We will move forward post-pandemic and this starts with change,” she said. “Conservatives have held hope for change for over 90 years in this area. We have worked hard and we have not given up.”
As the incumbent Liberal Party of Canada candidate, Marcus Powlowski did not expect his background in medicine and global public health to be useful in Ottawa, but then the pandemic hit.
“I was able to work behind the scenes to make sure that the government was on track in protecting Canadians, and utilized my connections to make sure Thunder Bay was able to play a part in the effort by helping Alstom secure contracts to manufacture ventilators,” he said.
Powlowski sees the priorities for Northwestern Ontario as support for families, jobs, health care, climate change and pandemic recovery.
“These priorities individually and as a whole all have aspects that will help grow and sustain our economy while keeping people healthy and safe,” he said, adding support is also needed for Indigenous entrepreneurs, students, families and health care.
“There is a long way to go in repairing relations and reaching reconciliation with Indigenous communities, but I and the Liberal party are prepared to continue this process,” said Powlowski. “We will also work hard to confront the realities and long-term consequences of the residential school system, including accelerating the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”
Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is also a priority for Yuk-Sem Won and the NDP. Other priorities Won is focused on is improved health care, access to public services, affordable housing and investment in small business.
Won ran in the 2019 federal election in Thunder Bay-Rainy River which was an opportunity to introduce herself to the region.
“I spent over half of my campaign in 2019 travelling over the 40,000 square kilometres of the riding, visiting every community and meeting all the people I could,” she said. “I am still here, determined as ever, to show that I am the right person for the job.”
With pandemic recovery in sight, Won doesn’t believe this election was more important than taking care of Canadians.
“This was the last thing on anyone’s mind, yet here we are,” she said. “The NDP has always put people first. I am proud to continue the good work of the NDP in the North by Howard Hampton and John Rafferty. I am the next generation of NDP, continuing our priority of making sure people and communities are at the heart of all that we do. We all know that the families in the communities are what built Northern Ontario, and what keep it strong.”
Also running in Thunder Bay-Rainy River is Alan Aubut for the People’s Party of Canada. Aubut did not reply to the Chronicle-Journal’s request for an interview.
(This story was originally published in The Chronicle-Journal on Sept. 17, 2021)
