Mental health, pandemic recovery and connecting with rural communities are some of the issues at top of mind for Thunder Bay-Superior North candidates as they speak with constituents ahead of the federal election on Monday.
As a lawyer, NDP candidate Chantelle Bryson has worked in most municipalities and First Nations in the riding. The issues are consistent with people she’s spoken to across Thunder Bay-Superior North, she said.
“People want to see action,” Bryson said. “They want to see a fundamental shift in fairness to protecting families and workers from further taxation, further support for small business, fair cellphone and broadband packages.”
Every community is also speaking to the need for housing, including affordable rental stock as well as social and co-op housing and mental health and addictions care, said Bryson.
“Every community is awash in mental health and addictions crises,” she said.
Bryson is also concerned about how the region will come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and doesn’t want to see social and economic recovery rest on the backs of working people.
“We need a strong and decent voice who knows this riding and the issues, and who is willing to stand up and try to get solutions to those problems,” she said.
Liberal incumbent Patty Hajdu said she wants to see ongoing support for small- and medium-sized businesses as COVID-19 recovery begins.
“We worked really hard during the pandemic to make sure businesses and people had supports to keep open, to stay vibrant,” she said.
“We will continue to have everyone’s back.”
While speaking with constituents, Hajdu said she’s hearing people want to see more funding for health care but with strings attached.
“People don’t want the government to just willy-nilly fund health care without securing some commitment from provinces and territories to increase access to doctors, for example, and nurses,” she said. “That’s a priority for me.”
Hajdu has been MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North for the last six years and she said over that time she’s fallen in love with the riding.
“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know not just regions and communities but people in those regions,” she said. “I’m so profoundly proud of this community. I know we have so much to contribute and I know we have so much to do together.”
After placing fourth in the 2019 federal election, Amanda Moddejonge is once again the candidate for the Green Party of Canada in Thunder Bay-Superior North.
“I am running because Canadians deserve ethical, transparent leadership,” she said. “This is exactly what my party offers.”
Moddejonge said with the Green Party she has learned the value of disagreeing while not being disagreeable and while it isn’t easy, it needs to be done to foster cohesion.
“I have spoken to many people this year who are disinterested in this election and do not feel like the government particularly looks out for their interest,” she said. “Some of the things I have heard them say is they wished there would have been more mental health supports available to people; others have said they thought that more needed to be done to combat climate change, and there were some that said people needed something more along the lines of a universal basic income that was available to everyone. The one thing that was most consistent across the board was that people are tired of politicians not working together.”
Moddejonge said she is focused on working co-operatively for the best interest of the people of Thunder Bay and it’s impossible to deny there hasn’t been enough done in the areas of mental health and climate change.
“The effects and the overall cost of these two issues disproportionately affect marginalized communities,” she said. “Focusing on these two areas in particular would help increase health at the individual level, but it will also bring rewarding, long-term, sustainable jobs to Thunder Bay.”
First-time candidate Joshua Taylor is running for the Conservative Party of Canada and says being born and raised in Geraldton gives him a distinct perspective on issues affecting the riding. He is concerned with the lack of representation of rural communities and it’s what pushed Taylor to run in this federal election.
With Thunder Bay often named the murder capital of Canada as well as having a high rate of opioid overdoses, crime reduction is also a focus for Taylor in addition to economic recovery from the pandemic.
Alex Vodden also wants to bring the perspective of district communities forward as the Libertarian Party of Canada candidate in Thunder Bay-Superior North.
“I find there is a lot of voter apathy,” said Vodden, who calls Marathon home. “A lot of them haven’t voted the way Thunder Bay has voted historically and I understand their frustration. So I’m giving everyone another option that still has the financial responsibility but less of the social conservatism.”
Vodden would like to see more accessibility to services and funding for every group, especially for Indigenous organizations and communities. He also wants to see the government step back with its involvement in First Nations business like mining.
“That would be more directly between the band and the mining company,” he said. “That comes down to land sovereignty.”
“We worked really hard during the pandemic to make sure businesses and people had supports to keep open, to stay vibrant,” she said.
“We will continue to have everyone’s back.”
While speaking with constituents, Hajdu said she’s hearing people want to see more funding for health care but with strings attached.
“People don’t want the government to just willy-nilly fund health care without securing some commitment from provinces and territories to increase access to doctors, for example, and nurses,” she said. “That’s a priority for me.”
Hajdu has been MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North for the last six years and she said over that time she’s fallen in love with the riding.
“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know not just regions and communities but people in those regions,” she said. “I’m so profoundly proud of this community. I know we have so much to contribute and I know we have so much to do together.”
After placing fourth in the 2019 federal election, Amanda Moddejonge is once again the candidate for the Green Party of Canada in Thunder Bay-Superior North.
“I am running because Canadians deserve ethical, transparent leadership,” she said. “This is exactly what my party offers.”
Moddejonge said with the Green Party she has learned the value of disagreeing while not being disagreeable and while it isn’t easy, it needs to be done to foster cohesion.
“I have spoken to many people this year who are disinterested in this election and do not feel like the government particularly looks out for their interest,” she said. “Some of the things I have heard them say is they wished there would have been more mental health supports available to people; others have said they thought that more needed to be done to combat climate change, and there were some that said people needed something more along the lines of a universal basic income that was available to everyone. The one thing that was most consistent across the board was that people are tired of politicians not working together.”
Moddejonge said she is focused on working co-operatively for the best interest of the people of Thunder Bay and it’s impossible to deny there hasn’t been enough done in the areas of mental health and climate change.
“The effects and the overall cost of these two issues disproportionately affect marginalized communities,” she said. “Focusing on these two areas in particular would help increase health at the individual level, but it will also bring rewarding, long-term, sustainable jobs to Thunder Bay.”
First-time candidate Joshua Taylor is running for the Conservative Party of Canada and says being born and raised in Geraldton gives him a distinct perspective on issues affecting the riding. He is concerned with the lack of representation of rural communities and it’s what pushed Taylor to run in this federal election.
With Thunder Bay often named the murder capital of Canada as well as having a high rate of opioid overdoses, crime reduction is also a focus for Taylor in addition to economic recovery from the pandemic.
Alex Vodden also wants to bring the perspective of district communities forward as the Libertarian Party of Canada candidate in Thunder Bay-Superior North.
“I find there is a lot of voter apathy,” said Vodden, who calls Marathon home. “A lot of them haven’t voted the way Thunder Bay has voted historically and I understand their frustration. So I’m giving everyone another option that still has the financial responsibility but less of the social conservatism.”
Vodden would like to see more accessibility to services and funding for every group, especially for Indigenous organizations and communities. He also wants to see the government step back with its involvement in First Nations business like mining.
“That would be more directly between the band and the mining company,” he said. “That comes down to land sovereignty.”
Also running in Thunder Bay-Superior North is People’s Party of Canada candidate Rick Daines. Daines did not respond to The Chronicle-Journal’s request for an interview.
(This story was originally published in The Chronicle-Journal on Sept. 16, 2021)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.