The City of Thunder Bay has made a slippery step towards electrifying its vehicle fleet.
City staff demonstrated a brand new electric ice resurfacing machine at the Fort William Garden.
“This is our first piece of zero-emissions fleet,” Doug Glena, the City’s manager of fleet services, told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.
Through the procurement process Glena explored the options and determined that it was “very viable.”
Going electric with an ice resurfacing machine also means it’s zero emissions, which “means great air quality; great air quality is better for the public,” said Glena, comparing the new machine to the traditional propane-powered units.
There is also a cost saving of $4,000 a year in fuel savings for the City.
The electric unit purchase cost $137,000 compared to a traditional machine which cost in the neighbourhood of $105,000.
Glena projected that the cost difference would be recovered in nine to 10 years with the electric unit expected to have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years.
The City is in the process of doing a feasibility study for the electrification of some the bigger fleet vehicles, like transit buses and garbage packers.
It’s expected that the study will be completed in 2023 and will then be presented to city council.
“All this is bringing us closer to getting to that net zero emissions that we want to be at by 2050,” said Glena.
The process for choosing a new ice resurfacing machine started a year ago.
“We have to get these little wins to get to where we want to be in 2050,” added Glena.
The Ice Wolf is made in Italy by Engo. Steve Dawe, vice-president of customer care for Engo, said the interest in North American for the electric machine has prompted the company to look at manufacturing them on this side of the Atlantic.
