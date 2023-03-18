Thunder Bay’s outdoor rinks will be closing for the season on Monday.
The decision was made based on current ice conditions and forecasted snowfall and temperatures.
Crews will be clearing the rinks this weekend and skating surfaces will be assessed. If a rink is found to be unsafe, they will be signed as closed and nets will be removed.
Any rinks safe to use will remain open until Sunday.
“Overall this has been a good skating season, and we’ve been fortunate to be able to maintain conditions through March break,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces, in a news release. “Crews will begin taking down screens and lights next week.”
The refrigerated rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing will remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.