The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting the risk of exposure
to COVID-19 at a local Walmart store.
Individuals who attended the Walmart on Memorial Avenue on Jan. 9 or
Jan. 10 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. could have been exposed to the
virus.
The health unit states the risk of infection is low, but advises anyone
affected to self-monitor for COVD-19 symptoms and immediately
self-isolate if they have experienced even one symptom.
They should also call the health unit at 625-5900 or the COVID-19
assessment centre to book a test.
The health unit reported eight new cases of the virus in the district
on Thursday with two of the cases travel-related, one case exposed
through close contact and and one case associated with the outbreak at
the Thunder Bay District Jail. The remaining four cases are still under
investigation.
There were 84 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District as
of Thursday with three people in the hospital and two of those
individuals in the intensive care unit.
Southbridge Roseview long-term care home, which has been in an outbreak
situation for two months, had two active staff member cases on Thursday
and no active resident cases.
