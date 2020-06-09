An employee at Pioneer Ridge Long-Term Care Home has tested positive for COVID-19.
The confirmed case of the virus was reported to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on the weekend.
All staff at the Thunder Bay long-term care home had been recently tested for the virus as part of the surveillance testing strategy implemented by the province in long-term-care facilities throughout Ontario.
The case at Pioneer Ridge is the only one positive result so far received as part of the surveillance testing and an outbreak is not being declared as the risk has been determined to be low.
