The replacement of a culvert on River Street will continue to keep the roadway closed until the spring.
A section of the busy city street between Farrand and Peter streets has been closed since May after a sinkhole developed following heavy rainstorms.
An inspection of the twin culverts under the road at McVicar Creek found that one of the culverts had corroded and deformed.
The repairs to the culvert were approved by city council earlier this year at a cost of $2.5 million.
On Thursday, project engineer Mike Vogrig said the project will continue through the winter with excavation set to begin on Nov. 29 and the failed culvert to be removed in mid-December.
The expected completion date is near the end of March and the roadway will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrians until the work is completed.
However, with cold winter weather causing potential delays, Vogrig said that completion timeline could be extended.
“Before they do any significant backfill, they’ll have to wait until the weather gets better,” he said. “You can’t pack soils when things are frozen. The other issue is when we’re pouring the concrete, we might have to do some sort of heating.”
Frost can also make digging a little bit harder, Vogrig added.
