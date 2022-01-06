The Canadian agency proposing to store more than five million spent
fuel bundles from nuclear reactors in a deep, underground storage
facility says it would transport the radioactive cargo to the
prospective site by rail, road or a combination of both modes over a
period of 50 years.
The options being pondered by the Nuclear Waste Management
Organization (NWMO) under its preliminary transportation plan were
made available to the public on Wednesday.
“While transportation of used nuclear fuel won’t happen for at least
20 years, we know it’s a subject of broad public interest, and we
want to hear from Canadians and Indigenous peoples about what they
want to see in a safe and socially acceptable transportation plan,”
NWMO transportation engagement manager Caitlin Burley said in a news
release.
The NWMO is currently considering two locations for an underground
storage facility: a remote site about 35 kilometres west of Ignace,
and one near an existing nuclear power plant in the area of South
Bruce in southwestern Ontario.
The agency wants to have selected a storage site by 2023. It says it
won’t locate where there is opposition to the facility, which is
expected to begin operating some time in the 2040s and create about
500 direct jobs.
A NWMO backgrounder claims that “used nuclear fuel has been
transported safely for more than five decades.”
As of June last year, there were just over three million spent fuel
bundles temporarily stored at eight interim storage facilities across
Canada. The rods are “stable” and are not in a liquid or gas form.
When being transported, the fuel rods — which resemble fire logs and
weigh about 24 kilograms (50 pounds) each — would be sealed in
specialized containers that have already been subject to tests to
simulate how they might withstand a fiery crash or a steep fall.
A container “can carry 384 used fuel bundles (four modules) and weigh
approximately 100 tonnes when loaded,” the agency said.
Depending on the type of container used, the rods would be
transported by “conventional” tractor trailers, or trucks deigned to
handle “super loads,” the NWMO says.
The agency noted “that transportation year-round is not always
feasible due to weather, potential road restrictions and other
unknowns (e.g., equipment downtime, maintenance, etc.).”
“At this early conceptual design stage . . . shipments will occur
six days per week for about nine to 11 months of the year,” the
backgrounder added, depending on which (storage) site is selected.
The agency added: “Technology, infrastructure, best practices, and
societal priorities are expected to evolve over the 20-year planning
time frame” for transportation.
Despite NWMO’s assurances, Anishinabek Nation told The Chronicle-
Journal last month that it remains opposed to transporting nuclear
waste through its traditional territory, and may consider blocking
its path.
The proposed storage site near Ignace falls within the territory of
Wabigoon Lake First Nation, which remains in a “learn-more” agreement
with NWMO. Wabigoon Lake has yet to state whether it supports or
opposes the project.
The Township of Ignace has opted to express its support for, or
opposition to, the project through a council vote to be conducted by
the incoming council following this fall’s municipal election. A date
for a vote has not yet been set.
More information about NWMO’s transportation plan is available online
at nwmo.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.