If you have spotted two seven-foot dinosaurs racing around Boulevard Lake or through Marina Park in the last few weeks, you are not imagining things.
Jacie Rutledge and Shawna Batson have been delighting people of all ages in both Thunder Bay parks by whirling around on Segways in the costumes.
“We are out here to make people happy,” said Batson. “If we just make one person’s day then that’s enough for us and we are happy.”
Rutledge added that it’s “such challenging times right now, everybody is overwhelmd with everything that’s happening and we just want to help cheer everyone up.”
The idea was inspired by a music video that the pair created for a talent show a couple of months ago through video conferencing.
“Everybody loved it,” said Rutledge. “She had the costumes and I had the Segway. We made a music video and it just kind of started flowing from there. We kept making our own little videos and made our own Instagram and everybody keeps wanting to see us so we wanted to come out here and make people smile. It’s been pretty fun.”
The balmy summer temperatures, sunny skies and minimal rain has made for great conditions to whirl around on Segways, but the feat is not as easy as it looks.
“I’m sweating . . . I’m dripping sweat,” said Rutledge in the giant dinosaur costume.
“It’s like our own personal sauna,” laughed Batson.
Manoeuvring their Segway, a two-wheeled, self balancing personal transporter that is powered by lithium-ion batteries, was another lesson to learn. The device is put into motion by applying pressure from the user’s feet on the foot pad and steering with knees.
“At first it was hard. . . mostly to stand on . . . but once you know how to step on it, it’s pretty easy,” said Rutledge.
“Once you figure out the balance it’s pretty easy to do,” added Batson.
The pair conquered the operation of the Segways so well they can be seen performing stunts at the marina’s skate park.
“We go around in that hole and we can go pretty horizontal with the segways,” said Rutledge. “We can do all the ramps and the stairs on the Segways too — it’s pretty fun.”
The dinos are getting plenty of attention, especially with children in the parks.
“We get kids coming out hugging us and chasing us on their little bikes,” said Rutledge.
“Like yesterday, we had a little kid on his tricycle chasing us all around the marina — it was wonderful.”
“And everyone likes to get pictures with us. . . . There’s been lots of selfies,” added Batson. “During this hard time we just want to make people smile.”
Visit their Instagram page @tbaydinos or look for the dino-pair later in the evenings when the temperature is cooler at both Marina Park and Boulevard Lake.
