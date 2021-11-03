A Thunder Bay man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery.
City police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store on Beverly Street last Thursday morning.
A male suspect entered the store, approached the store clerk, saying he had a knife, and took cash from the register.
The suspect then left with some cash before the officers arrived.
Police were able to identify a suspect and found him in the Trillium Way area on Monday.
Adrien James Fosty, 40, is charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.
He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remains in custody.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
