A Thunder Bay man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery.

City police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store on Beverly Street last Thursday morning.

A male suspect entered the store, approached the store clerk, saying he had a knife, and took cash from the register.

The suspect then left with some cash before the officers arrived.

Police were able to identify a suspect and found him in the Trillium Way area on Monday.

Adrien James Fosty, 40, is charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.