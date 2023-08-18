A Thunder Bay man is facing robbery and resisting arrest charges after an incident Wednesday on Carrie Street.
City police officers went to Carrie Street following reports of an assault.
When police arrived, they learned a male had accused people of stealing his property before attacking them.
The accused was in the process of taking property that did not belong to him just before making the accusation. He then fled the scene on foot.
Police observed a male suspect in the area a short time later. The accused was arrested at the corner of Martha and Carrie streets.
The alleged victim of the assault was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of injuries.
Anthony Karlmichael Pinnock, 39, is charged with robbery with violence and resisting arrest.
Pinnock appeared in bail court on Thursday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
