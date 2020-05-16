Someone was robbed in their own home in Thunder Bay’s north side on
Thursday, suffering injuries as a result, police claim.
The alleged victim in the 300 block of Arundel Street was visited by
the accused and another person, with one of whom being known to the
person who lived in the home. After being let inside around 7 p.m., one
of the visitors “attacked” the resident and then took off with some
cash, claim police.
Paramedics with Superior North EMS provided treatment for the
resident’s injuries at the scene.
A short time later, police found the accused in the 300-block of
Adelaide Street, and she was arrested just after 7:30 p.m.
Clarissa Matasawagon, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with robbery.
She appeared in bail court Friday and was remanded into custody with a
future appearance date. The allegations have not been proven in court.
