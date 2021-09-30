A man in his 30s remained at large Wednesday following last week’s armed robbery at a Hornepayne business, but provincial police said there is no concern for public safety.
Investigators said a suspect armed with a firearm entered a Front Street business just before 7 a.m. Friday and demanded drugs and cash.
Officers were called but efforts to locate the suspect were not successful, police said.
The man is described as five-feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a hood, a brown jacket and light-coloured ball cap, police said.
Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.