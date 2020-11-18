A robbery suspect at a convenience store last Thursday in Thunder Bay’s north side fled after a struggle with the clerk and other witnesses, city police say.
The female suspect walked up to the clerk at the Circle K store at 185 Cumberland St. N. at about 8 a.m., produced a weapon and then demanded cash and cigarettes, claim police.
They say the suspect took off on foot after a brief struggle with the Circle K clerk and other witnesses who had entered the store during the robbery.
