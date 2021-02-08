On Jan. 30, Conmee township opened their “roofed” skating rink for skaters who enjoyed the day while physical distancing.
The project had been in the works for quite some time.
It was 2013 when the township decided to “rehabilitate” their town rink and moved it to their developing community centre. A six-inch concrete base was poured and served as the foundation for basketball games, tennis matches and ball hockey games through the summer and ice skating and ice hockey in the winter.
But the hot sun made the concrete uncomfortable in the summer and melted the ice needed for skating.
The solution was the installation of a roof that would cover the 125-foot by 65-foot surface, expanding the possibilities for the use of the new structure.
In 2019, grant funding was in place and a well was dug so they didn’t have to haul water to flood the rink. Then the focus turned to the roof.
“The idea behind it is in the winter time, it’s good for the rink, easier to keep clean, easier to flood and it will last longer in the spring time because the sun is not beating down on it . . . that’s always been our problem toward the end of February and March, the sun hits it and we loose parts of the ice,” said Kevin Holland, mayor of the Township of Conmee.
“In the summer, it opens up multitude of uses like farmers markets and flea markets and we now have people inquiring to use it for outdoor weddings.”
Holland said the time was right to complete the project. With the funding in place since 2019, they had to move forward with it because the deadline for the funding was pending — then in 2020, COVID-19 hit them and things were delayed.
“Businesses are struggling through COVID, there are shutdowns and this was a good economic (way) to keep people employed — which is just as important as preventing the spread of the virus,” said Holland.
The $320,000 cost of the project was covered by a combination of grants with no cost to the taxpayers. Mod Strut Inc., a company in Thunder Bay, installed the roof.
“They were so great to work with,” he said. “It was a great experience.”
Before COVID-19 emerged, Holland says there was a group of people that wanted to start organizing local bands to come and play in the hall, and now they can use the outdoor rink for that.
“We have the new playground, we will have barbecue pits that will be going in and we are trying to encourage families to come out,” he said. “Just yesterday I noticed a gentleman who brought his three daughters here. He had a Hibachi (barbecue) on his tail gate and made hot dogs for the kids while they were skating. That’s the type of thing we like to see.”
With the construction now completed, crews will return in the spring to do some cleaning up and patching for the pavement around the structure. Lighting and an electrical system, that will be suspended from the ceiling, will also be installed.
“I think it’s a fantastic addition to the complex here and it will provide so much more for families to get out and use,” said Holland.
