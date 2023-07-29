The annual Roots Community Food Centre market began on Wednesday with produce grown at the Lillie Street site.
“The market is a very exciting time for us because we’re working the garden everyday,” said Madisyn Owen, who is the program facilitator.
The produce for sale is grown at the two-acre site in Thunder Bay.
The program, run by Roots Community Food Centre, teaches young adults how to grow, weed and cultivate produce. And the market provides valuable interactions with the public as well.
“So it’s giving the people who are doing the program some really good customer service skills and also they’re the ones who are working the till, cashing out, even just grabbing produce,” Owen added.
So far the garden is producing leafy greens, kale, swish char, lettuces, cabbage, herbs and some berries.
“It’s great to give back to the community and interact with them, because Roots wouldn’t exist without the community that we have around it,” Owen said.
Laura LaDoucer, one of the 10 crew members of the Lillie Street market, says she gains much fulfilment with being in the garden.
“I like being in the sun all day, being in the dirt, and it’s really fun, watching the transition happen . . . seeing a plot of land turn into something that you get all these bountiful harvests from,” LaDoucer said.
Along with learning tricks for her own garden, LaDoucer said “it’s super exciting that people are excited about the food that we grow and that they want to buy it. It’s a lot of work growing it and it’s super satisfying.”
The Lillie Street market runs every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Martha Street market runs Thursday’s during the same time through to mid-September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.