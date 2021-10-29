Roots to Harvest received another big contribution to its capital campaign with a $100,000 donation from Half-Way Motors.
The not-for-profit has a $2 million goal so it can purchase, renovate and create programs in its current location at 450 Fort William Road.
The $100,000 donation from Half-Way Motors will be donated to Roots to Harvest over the next four years.
“The Trevisanutto family and Half-Way Motors Group are committed to help those less fortunate in our community,” said John Trevisanutto, founder of Half-Way Motors Group, in a news release. “Food security and young children are our main focus and Roots to Harvest is completely aligned with our focus.”
The donation from Half-Way Motors brings the campaign to within 40 per cent of its goal.
“The Half-Way Motors and Trevisanutto family have had such a large philanthropic impact in our region and having their support for this project means so much to us,” said Erin Beagle, executive director of Roots to Harvest. “We know they put a lot of consideration into these decisions to put their name and business behind an initiative and this is a major boost for the Roots Community Food Centre. We hoped, but never assumed, that the community would get behind this major transition with us because we honestly can’t do it without significant commitments like this one from Half-Way Motors. Personally, I’m full of gratitude for this generosity.”
