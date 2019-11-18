Although there was a bit of a chill in the air from the wind, it didn’t deter Santa from rolling down Memorial Avenue during the Rotary Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
With hundreds of onlookers bundled up, those in attendance were treated to a marching band, gymnasts, dancers, clowns, about 50 floats, enough candy that could make one think it was the second coming of Halloween and, of course, the jolly old man himself.
The floats were dressed up by groups and businesses with a wide variety of looks to the trucks, trailers and emergency vehicles that went from the Real Canadian Superstore to its final destination at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.
