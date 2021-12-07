A bank in Thunder Bay’s north side was broken in Monday morning and cash was stolen, city police say.
They say reports of the break-in at the Royal Bank at 640 River St. lead police to go to the bank branch at about 6:40 a.m.
The amount of cash taken was not disclosed, as members of the city police’s break and enter and robbery (bear) unit and forensic identification unit take on the investigation.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call police at 684-1200, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477, or by going online at www.p3tips.com.
