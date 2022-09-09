Queen Elizabeth II leaves a legacy that will long be remembered, said Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro.
Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96. She has presided over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth since she was 25 years old, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of the Queen,” said Mauro, in a news release. “With a life spanning 96 years, she has garnered much love and respect from people around the world. Her passing marks the end of an era as England’s longest reigning monarch.”
The Queen and the Royal Family will be in the thoughts and prayers of many in the city, added Mauro.
Queen Elizabeth II visited Thunder Bay before amalgamation with the Duke of Edinburgh and toured Port Arthur and Fort William on Oct. 29, 1951 as part of their first Royal tour as newlyweds.
They again visited the city in the summer of 1959 on a tour to open the St. Lawrence Seaway.
All flags at city-operated facilities will be lowered to half-mast in her honour and a book of condolences will be available to sign in the lobby of city hall starting today at 10 a.m.
The book will be available to sign until Sept. 23. It well then be sent with a letter from the mayor and council to Buckingham Palace.
The Harry Kirk Archives and Records Centre has also created a Flikr photo album of the 1951 Royal visit to share memories of the Queen.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox issued a statement on social media saying NAN mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and they send condolences to the Royal Family.
“We respect and honour the Nation-to-Nation relationship between the people of Nishnawbe Aski and the Crown through Treaty No. 9 & Treaty No. 5,” he said.
