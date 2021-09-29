The Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay will be hosting it’s inaugural Duck Hunt on Saturday at the Prince Arthur’s Landing festival area.
The duck hunt begins at 1 p.m.
The event will bring families, friends, coworkers and community groups together to compete and raise funds for local families.
The Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay will be hiding over 100 rubber ducks throughout Prince Arthur’s Landing marina.
Teams will be challenged with solving riddles in order to hunt for their ducks. If teams are stumped, they are able to approach sponsor tables to purchase clues for a donation fee.
Once teams have solved all of the riddles and collected their ducks, they will gather in the festival area for a post-hunt ceremony including pizza from We Knead Pizza, cookies from Crumbs, local entertainment and prizes.
Although this is the first year hosting this event, our community is eager to get out, socialize and enjoy themselves in a safe environment. The society hopes to raise over $10,000 for local programs and services. Following provincial health guidelines, the event will host 100 guests (20 volunteers and 80 participants).
All proceeds from the event will stay in the Thunder Bay district.
For more information, call (807) 345-9556 (ext. 2004) or email awareness@alzheimerthunderbay.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.