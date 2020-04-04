As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in Thunder Bay, the Regional Health Sciences Centre is restricting patients to their rooms except for medical procedures. Going out of their rooms for food or drink, or outside to smoke, will no longer be permitted.
Dr. Stewart Kennedy, incident manager at the hospital, said Friday, “the worst thing would be an outbreak in the hospital.
“We have to limit patient migration within the hospital walls to prevent the spread of infection,” he said in his daily briefing.
