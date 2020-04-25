Provincial police continued Friday to search for a missing Thunder Bay-area woman in Nipigon, while dismissing unfounded and gruesome rumours about the case that have been posted to social media.
Regional OPP spokeswoman acting Sgt. Petrina Taylor-Hertz confirmed Friday that no bodies or “body parts” have been found during ground, water and air searches being conducted this week.
Police divers were also seen searching parts of the Nipigon River. Taylor-Hertz said the rumours have caused the missing woman’s family unnecessary distress.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.