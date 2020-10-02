The United Way is hoping to raise money through a virtual fun run this
week.
Run the North is taking the place of the annual Wasaya-United Way Plane
Pull, which had to be cancelled this year because of the COVID-19
pandemic. The virtual fun run kicked off on Saturday and concludes on
Sunday. Organizers are hoping to raise a total of $25,000 for the
United Way of Thunder Bay and the Indigenous Youth Achievement and
Recognition Awards.
