Making a run for it

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce president Charla Robinson, left, takes

on city manager Norm Gale, centre, and United Way of Thunder Bay CEO

Albert Brule, right, in a foot race on Thursday outside of City Hall.

The city and chamber of commerce are going head to head to see who can

raise the most money in the new Run the North event.

 Submitted photo

The United Way is hoping to raise money through a virtual fun run this

week.

Run the North is taking the place of the annual Wasaya-United Way Plane

Pull, which had to be cancelled this year because of the COVID-19

pandemic. The virtual fun run kicked off on Saturday and concludes on

Sunday. Organizers are hoping to raise a total of $25,000 for the

United Way of Thunder Bay and the Indigenous Youth Achievement and

Recognition Awards.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you