Nyet to Russian products

Contrary to its Russian-sounding name, Smirnoff vodka is not a

Russian product. It’s made in Canada and is still available on LCBO

shelves.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the Ontario government is

joining other provinces to direct their liquor control boards to

remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) in Thunder Bay has also

removed all Russian vodka products from their shelves.

“The LCBO stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian

community here in Ontario. Following the government directive,

effective immediately, all products produced in Russia will be

removed from LCBO sales channels, including 679 LCBO stores across

the province, lcbo.com and LCBO Convenience Outlets,” stated an email

from the LCBO to The Chronicle-Journal.

“As LCBO wholesale customers, grocery stores and licensees make their

own decisions about the availability of Russian products, however

they will no longer be able to order these products until further

notice.”

Thunder Bay Rainy-River MP Marcus Powlowski stands beside the

decision to stop selling the Russian products even though it’s just a

symbolic gesture for solidarity. The alcohol has already been

purchased from the Russians and ultimately, the LCBO will take the loss.

“I’m not sure what (the LCBO) plan is for the product or whether

they’re going to just throw it away,” he said. “This isn’t really

hurting Russia when they’ve already paid the Russians for their

alcohol, but I think it’s perhaps more of symbolic significance than

anything.”

Powlowski says to make a difference, we have to “institute economic

blitzkrieg” against Russia and hit them on every front economically

to put pressure on them to reverse their behaviour in Ukraine. All

economic ties with Russia, including all imports and exports, should

be severed along with financial interactions between Western banks

and Russian banks. And this includes the import of Russian oil.

“I think we have to hit them on multiple fronts just like they hit

the Ukraine on multiple fronts,” he said. “We should absolutely cut

off all Russian oil. . . . Obviously, the devil is always in the

details and could we suddenly cut off Russian oil and gas and still

not experience critical shortages so people get fuel for their cars

and fuel for their oil and gas furnaces? I don’t know.”

Powlowski said economic sanctions could hurt Canada as well, yet most

people will realize the greater purpose. He says like himself, most

people are watching what’s happening in Ukraine with a “great deal of

horror.”

“I have a lot of sympathy for the Ukrainians, but also a great deal

of concern about the possibility of the war escalating by Russia

later going on into countries that are part of NATO,” he said.

Powlowski says it would be in our best interests economically, to do

what we can now in order to punish Russia into trying to change his

behaviour rather than suffer the long term economic costs of what

might be on the horizon.

“ I think it is absolutely essential for economic prosperity,” he

said. So I think we have to look at the little costs we pay (like)

LCBO losing a little bit on alcohol. There will be people who are

economically affected. But again, I think it’s for the greater good

and for the sake of long-term prosperity, we take these actions now.”