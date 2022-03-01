In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the Ontario government is
joining other provinces to direct their liquor control boards to
remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) in Thunder Bay has also
removed all Russian vodka products from their shelves.
“The LCBO stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian
community here in Ontario. Following the government directive,
effective immediately, all products produced in Russia will be
removed from LCBO sales channels, including 679 LCBO stores across
the province, lcbo.com and LCBO Convenience Outlets,” stated an email
from the LCBO to The Chronicle-Journal.
“As LCBO wholesale customers, grocery stores and licensees make their
own decisions about the availability of Russian products, however
they will no longer be able to order these products until further
notice.”
Thunder Bay Rainy-River MP Marcus Powlowski stands beside the
decision to stop selling the Russian products even though it’s just a
symbolic gesture for solidarity. The alcohol has already been
purchased from the Russians and ultimately, the LCBO will take the loss.
“I’m not sure what (the LCBO) plan is for the product or whether
they’re going to just throw it away,” he said. “This isn’t really
hurting Russia when they’ve already paid the Russians for their
alcohol, but I think it’s perhaps more of symbolic significance than
anything.”
Powlowski says to make a difference, we have to “institute economic
blitzkrieg” against Russia and hit them on every front economically
to put pressure on them to reverse their behaviour in Ukraine. All
economic ties with Russia, including all imports and exports, should
be severed along with financial interactions between Western banks
and Russian banks. And this includes the import of Russian oil.
“I think we have to hit them on multiple fronts just like they hit
the Ukraine on multiple fronts,” he said. “We should absolutely cut
off all Russian oil. . . . Obviously, the devil is always in the
details and could we suddenly cut off Russian oil and gas and still
not experience critical shortages so people get fuel for their cars
and fuel for their oil and gas furnaces? I don’t know.”
Powlowski said economic sanctions could hurt Canada as well, yet most
people will realize the greater purpose. He says like himself, most
people are watching what’s happening in Ukraine with a “great deal of
horror.”
“I have a lot of sympathy for the Ukrainians, but also a great deal
of concern about the possibility of the war escalating by Russia
later going on into countries that are part of NATO,” he said.
Powlowski says it would be in our best interests economically, to do
what we can now in order to punish Russia into trying to change his
behaviour rather than suffer the long term economic costs of what
might be on the horizon.
“ I think it is absolutely essential for economic prosperity,” he
said. So I think we have to look at the little costs we pay (like)
LCBO losing a little bit on alcohol. There will be people who are
economically affected. But again, I think it’s for the greater good
and for the sake of long-term prosperity, we take these actions now.”
