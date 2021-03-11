Construction of a “woodland adventure” theme playground will begin this summer in Centennial Park.
Thunder Bay city council voted in favour of the $700,000 project on Monday, paving the way for the project which is expected to be finished by early fall.
Werner Schwar, supervisor of parks and open space planning with the city, says there was considerable thought that went into the design of the project.
In the summer of 2019, engagement sessions took place to gather the public’s ideas.
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.