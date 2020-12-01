When the Shelter House Thunder Bay S.O.S. program was pulled off the road in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter faced the threat of the virus.
The S.O.S. van gave transportation for the homeless population to the shelter, and distributed blankets and other essentials to people on the street.
Shortly after the program stopped, Shelter House found themselves with a new contract to provide triage transportation for isolation. With this new contract, the shelter switched gears and re-purposed their van to bring people to their newly developed isolation unit.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.