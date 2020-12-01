Faith in community generosity

Wanda MacArthur, left, the board chairwoman of Shelter House Thunder Bay, and Michelle Jordan, the shelter’s executive director, were on hand to start the 2020 Holiday Gift of Warmth campaign with a goal of raising $200,000 for the shelter’s programs and services.

 Submitted Photo

When the Shelter House Thunder Bay S.O.S. program was pulled off the road in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter faced the threat of the virus.

The S.O.S. van gave transportation for the homeless population to the shelter, and distributed blankets and other essentials to people on the street.

Shortly after the program stopped, Shelter House found themselves with a new contract to provide triage transportation for isolation. With this new contract, the shelter switched gears and re-purposed their van to bring people to their newly developed isolation unit.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you