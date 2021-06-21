It’s OK not to be OK, says the Thunder Bay Counselling Centre.
To recognize Mental Health Week last month, the counselling centre wanted to normalize that it’s OK to struggle, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nancy Chamberlain, executive director.
“Whether they’re feeling sad or feeling kind of blah or feeling lonely — whatever those feelings are, they’re very normal,” she said.
The counselling centre has seen an increase in demand for its services throughout the year and as a result, wait times are increasing.
“We’re working really hard to be able to give people an immediate response to make sure they’re safe and then see what we can do to get them into longer-term counselling,” said Chamberlain.
Many clients have expressed feelings of loneliness as well as concerns about the ongoing impact of the pandemic, particularly the lockdowns, said Diana Prairie, supervisor of counselling and psychotherapy services at the centre.
She noted people already diagnosed with illnesses like depression are feeling the effects a little more than the general low mood most people are reporting.
What most people have been feeling is a lack of direction or drive with the most recent stay-at-home orders, said Prairie.
People are struggling on how to fill their time.
“One of the things we try to help people figure out is who and where is their support system and how can they tap into that,” said Prairie, adding she’s encouraging people to find a new activity they may not have thought of before to help pass the time, noting that many people took up gardening last spring or families took to puzzles and board games to get a break from electronic screens.
Chamberlain said many people aren’t burnt out or depressed but they’re not happy or have lost direction.
“We’ve lost a lot of structure in our lives and with that, at times, you can have trouble concentrating,” she said, adding as a culture, people are accustomed to looking forward to events.
What’s most important is to realize this is happening to everyone and it’s OK to share your feelings, said Chamberlain.
“It’s OK to verbalize that and be real about it,” she said.
In partnership with the Children’s Centre Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay Counselling Centre offers a daily talk-in clinic, in place of its former walk-in counselling clinic.
The number of the talk-in clinic is 807-700-0090.
