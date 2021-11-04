Temporary housing for those in the Rainy River district experiencing a mental-health or addictions crisis at the time of contact with police is to become available on Monday.
The Safe Bed program is a partnership between the Fort Frances branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), the OPP and the Treaty Three Police Service, a provincial news release said Wednesday.
While set up in temporary housing, residents are assisted with “managing their mental health crisis with the support of trained CMHA experts and other community partners,” the release said.
The program uses a staffed facility located in Fort Frances.
