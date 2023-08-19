Evergreen A United Neighbourhood had its start with a weekly gathering in Minnesota Park 15 years ago.
At that time, the community group in Thunder Bay was mostly recreation-based, giving children in the Ogden area a chance to play sports.
A few years later, Evergreen was offered the former Hells Angels biker clubhouse on Heron Street, which had been seized by the Ministry of the Attorney General.
“When I first toured the house, the lightbulbs were burnt out,” said Linda Bruins, Evergreen’s executive director, adding a retired police officer took her and a few others on a tour of the building where Bruins was to decide whether she wanted it for Evergreen’s headquarters in an offer that was take as is.
“It was pitch black in here and we had flashlights,” Bruins said.
She accepted the building and after a bit of pushback from some neighbours, the rezoning was approved.
Now, 10 years later, Evergreen House is a safe haven for neighbourhood children and their families.
On Monday, Evergreen is celebrating that 10th anniversary with an open house, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will feature music, art, and a barbecue.
“I think securing this house just changed the neighbourhood,” Bruins said. “Housing values started going up and there is community pride. For the kids and families who come here, it’s an essential service.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Evergreen had to switch gears and evolved into a full feeding program. Bruins noted the building didn’t have a kitchen when the organization first moved in but now they’re fully equipped.
Moving to a full-fledged feeding program is how Evergreen stayed connected with families during the pandemic, said Bruins, adding they also pass on donations of puzzles, board games, art and school supplies, and clothing to families.
“All of these things help families with inflation,” she said. “If you’re low income, there’s nowhere to cut back.”
Bruins hopes to see familiar faces of the children who first attended Evergreen House in its early days on Monday.
“It’s heartwarming to hear what Evergreen means to them,” she said, adding they’re always there to support the community.
