More people in Thunder Bay are accessing PATH525, the city’s only consumption and treatment service for drug users and addicts.
Brad King, supervisor, said they measure their success by how many people tell a friend about the site located inside the NorWest Community Health Centre on Simpson Street.
“They’re coming and saying this place is OK, this is a safe place to come,” said King. “They are spreading the word in the community that this is a service that people ought to use and that makes me feel good that we are able to do that.”
On Sunday, the community was welcomed in for an open house that King said was a way get to know their neighbours as well as “let them know what we’re doing in the community and how it can benefit the community as a whole.”
