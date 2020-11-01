The safe ride service Operation Red Nose will not be on the road this season.
The announcement came from the national level and was also confirmed locally last month.
“It is with great emotions that we have to tell the community that we aren’t able to offer it,” said Diana Sustawenko, executive director for St. John Ambulance.
“I am hoping that people will understand our first and foremost thoughts have to be for our volunteers, clients, staff and the protection of everybody during this COVID-19 environment,” she added.
The event normally brings in more than $25,000 for St. John Ambulance community service programs. Losing out on the money will be detrimental to the organization, said Sustawenko.
St. John Ambulance will be running a safe driving awareness campaign through Operation Red Nose that will be started at the end of November and run throughout the holiday season. Donations will also be taken for the youth programs that St. John Ambulance offers.
Operation Red Nose has been active for 12 years and provides more than 700 rides throughout the holiday season. Sustawenko said that it will be a “huge hit to all of us” not be able to offer the service.
Because the concerns around the virus and events and parties being cancelled, Sustawenko said she thinks there would be less of a demand for the service and it might have been difficult to get volunteers this year.
