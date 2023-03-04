A $648,000 upgrade to the emergency department at Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre will make the facility better equipped to deal with patients suffering from severe mental-health issues, officials say.
Renovations have begun to create four “safe rooms” expected to make a safer environment for both patients and hospital staffers.
The rooms “will be designed to ensure patients cannot physically harm themselves, and they will allow for observation of patients from outside the room in a no-harm approach to staff,” acting Meno Ya Win president Dean Osmond said in a news release this week.
Mental-health patients are not permanently housed at Meno Ya Win, but may stay there on a “temporary” basis until they can be transferred to a facility equipped to deal with patients that may need to see a psychiatrist.
Meno Ya Win’s emergency department remains open 24 hours during the renovations, the news release said.
