Ten transport trucks were taken off the road last month due to various safety violations during an OPP inspection blitz in the Rainy River district.
Police said common violations included equipment defects, insecure loads, unsafe tires and driver’s log books that were not up to date.
During the blitz at various locations, officers laid 22 Highway Traffic Act charges and issued nearly a dozen warnings, a provincial news release said on Monday.
The Rainy River district includes Fort Frances, Atikokan as well as the Town of Rainy River.
