With Halloween arriving on Monday, the OPP is reminding trick-or-treaters of a few tips to stay safe on the spooky holiday.
With streets in the region’s communities a little busier with foot traffic on Monday evening, motorists are reminded to drive with caution and be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters.
Here are some tips offered by the OPP for parents and children.
Look both ways before crossing the street.
Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing.
Don’t visit houses that are not well lit up, and never go inside stranger’s home.
Always travel in groups, make sure there is at least two or more people with you at all times.
Plan the route you are going before you leave your house.
Let your parents know where you are going to be.
Do not criss-cross back and forth across the street. Work your way down one side of the street, then start on the other.
Avoid eating unwrapped candy and homemade treats from strangers.
Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them.
