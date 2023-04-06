The Matawa Education and Care Centre now has its own dedicated school resource officer.
The new school resource officer program is a joint initiative between the school and the Thunder Bay Police Service.
The police service has existing school resource and Indigenous liaison officers but to address the unique needs of the Matawa Education and Care Centre, a new position was created.
Const. Larry Baxter, a 21-year veteran of the city police force, became the school resource officer for the centre on March 20.
Baxter is a Matawa member from Eabametoong First Nation. He first became a police officer with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in 1998.
“I am excited to be working as the new school resource officer for the Matawa Education and Care Centre,” he said in a news release.
“My main priority will be student safety and working with the different departments within the (centre) including: the Mental Health Team, Youth Care Centre, Safe Sobering Site and the On-Call Service with policies and new strategies to keep students safe. I look at this secondment as a step in the right direction that will benefit both the (city police force) and the students of the (centre). I want to thank the (city police) for thinking outside the box, exploring new and innovative ways to keep Indigenous students safe while they attend school in Thunder Bay.”
“We are excited about this unique partnership with Thunder Bay police,” said Brad Battiston, principal of the Matawa Education and Care Centre. “We are looking forward to strengthening the relationship between the students and Thunder Bay Police Service.”
