Provincial police are urging motorists and boaters to keep safety top of mind over the long weekend in the wake of what has so far been a deadly year on roadways and lakes.
“With the weekend expected to be among the year’s busiest on our roads, OPP officers will be working around the clock, enforcing traffic laws aimed at keeping the motoring public safe,” a provincial news release said Thursday.
So far this year, 176 people have died in crashes on provincial roads investigated by the OPP, the release said. Excessive speed, inattentive driving, a lack of seatbelts and alcohol were among the factors believed to have caused some of the crashes, police said.
Also this year, 25 people have died in Ontario waterways while riding in motorboats or paddling canoes, the release said. Most people died after falling overboard, or drowned after their vessels capsized, the release said.
Another 14 died in crashes involving all-terrain vehicles, the release added.
“Riders are reminded to wear a helmet during every outing and to operate their vehicle in a manner that allows them to maintain control at all times,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.