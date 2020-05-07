A second person has been charged in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Kayliegh Ivall.
Jarett Brandon Sainnawap, 21, of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with first-degree murder by Thunder Bay police on Tuesday evening.
Ivall was last seen on April 26 near Claude E. Garton Public School.
Her body was discovered by a passerby in the area of Arundel Street and Lyon Boulevard in the afternoon of April 27.
Police confirmed they were investigating a homicide and identified Kayliegh Ivall as the victim publicly on April 30.
A 14-year-old female suspect was identified and arrested on Monday. The youth suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with first-degree murder.
Sainnawap appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remains in custody. His next court appearance is set for June 4.
The investigation is ongoing. A dedicated tip line has been established for this case at 684-1545.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.