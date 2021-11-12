Nishnawbe Aski Nation executive council honoured Indigenous veterans during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Northwestern Ontario on Thursday.
Grand Chief Derek Fox attended the Mount McKay cenotaph at Fort William First Nation. Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum attended the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 287 service in Timmins and Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse attended the national ceremony at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
“Throughout the years, hundreds of our members have stepped forward in defence of Canada and its interests during two World Wars and conflicts around the globe,” said Fox in a news release.
“We must always remember and be thankful for the great sacrifice of those who have fallen and those who continue to serve today. This week we honour all of our fallen warriors and our many members who continue this proud tradition of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Rangers, and police services across our Nations.”
